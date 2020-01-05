Three House Democrats who won midterm elections in districts held by Republicans on Sunday threw their support behind Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden, The Hill reported on Sunday.

The ensorsements come as Biden tries to portray himself as the candidate with the best chance to emerge victorious in swing regions that Trump won in the last presidential election and follows last week’s announcement that Iowa Rep. Abby Finkenauer, another Democrat who flipped a Republican seat two years ago, will back Biden, according to Roll Call.

“I believe that the next President must attempt to unify this country,” Pennsylvania Rep. Conor Lamb said, according to The Hill. “President Trump has only driven people further apart. Joe Biden has promised to try, above all, to bring people together.”

Lamb recalled that when Biden campaigned for him, he witnessed how the former vice president respects working people, saying, “he knows what they are going through, and he knows what it means to keep your word,” according to Roll Call.

Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria said that “Joe Biden is ‘battle-tested’ on the world stage, in Congress, and in the White House. He will defeat Donald Trump and win in tough districts like mine.”

Houlahan expressed similar sentiments, saying, according to The Hill, that “Our country needs a steady hand, someone who can help heal the country, an experienced and proven leader who can build teams with deep expertise and work across the aisle. We need a leader who will restore American leadership, revive our alliances, and defend democratic values around the world.”

The three legislators all served in the military, according to Roll Call. Lamb was a Marine, Houlahan is an Air Force veteran and Luria a retired Navy commander.