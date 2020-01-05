Comedian Ricky Gervais opened the Golden Globes Awards on Sunday night by absolutely obliterating the Hollywood left.

It was the speech we have been waiting for.

At the annual ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Gervais ended his monologue by telling the limousine liberals:

“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a political platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and f*ck off. OK?”

Unfortunately, the Hollywood elites did not take Ricky’s advice.

Actress Patricia Arquette accepted her award with a lecture on Trump starting a war.

The Hollywood hypocrites NEVER said anything when Barack Obama bombed seven different countries and ripped apart the Middle East.

But these same elitests are very upset with President Trump for killing a terrorist.

Arquette ended her speech by telling everyone to vote in 2020.

We will.

I was really enjoying the #goldenglobes2020 until @PattyArquette got all political. Thanks for asking all of us minions to vote in 2020, #PatriciaArquette. We will, thank you. pic.twitter.com/KVrMtxqf8N — Cheri Roman (@CheriRoman) January 6, 2020

