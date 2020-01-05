Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Saturday called President Donald Trump a “monster” and accused him of threatening to engage in “war crimes” for promising to hit Iran with military power if they retaliate over the death of Qassem Soleimani.

“This is a war crime. Threatening to target and kill innocent families, women and children — which is what you’re doing by targeting cultural sites — does not make you a ‘tough guy,'” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “It does not make you ‘strategic.’ It makes you a monster.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), one of Ocasio-Cortez’s closest congressional allies, concurred that Trump is threatening to commit “war crimes.”

Ocasio-Cortez said Friday that Congress has a “moral and legal obligation” to prevent war with Iran. She, like many of the president’s Democratic political opponents, has voiced opposition to further escalation with Iran.

The freshman lawmaker’s remarks were in response to Trump’s promise to respond to Iranian aggression with American military power. Specifically, Trump said that U.S. leaders have identified 52 Iranian targets in that would be “hit very fast and very hard” if Tehran retaliates to avenge Soleimani.

Top Iranian leaders have promised “harsh revenge,” which could reportedly come in just weeks.