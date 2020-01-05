Amid a rise in revulsion over anti-Semitism spurred by recent attacks on Jews in New York City, Democratic presidential contender Sen. Elizabeth Warren is touting the endorsement of a Palestinian comedian who has called Israel “vile.”

Anti-Semitic attacks in New York City rose 21 percent last year, according to The Washington Post, a year that was capped with the Dec. 28 stabbing of five at a Hanukkah celebration in Rockland County, N.Y., just north of the city.

“In the last few years in Rockland County, I have seen a rise in hate rhetoric, and I was able to foresee it would end in violence,” Rockland County legislator Aron Wieder has said, according to WNBC.

“You have seen on social media where the Orthodox community has been called a cancer, leeches, people who don’t pay taxes. It has become normal and accepted to say derogatory and hateful things about Jewish people.”

Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, has put the blame on Trump.

“Donald Trump has tried to stir up hate and division in our country. You can never draw the line straight from one place to another. But he has embraced hatred and unkindness among our people in ways that put Americans at risk,” she said.

TRUMP: “These people hate Israel — they hate Jewish people. I won’t name them. I won’t bring up the name of Omar, Tlaib, AOC — I won’t bring that name up. Won’t bring it up.” pic.twitter.com/jCrySCb1Ag — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 3, 2020

However, while Trump’s response to the Hanukkah attack was to denounce “the scourge of anti-Semitism” as he did Friday night at a Miami rally, Warren trumpeted the support she is receiving from anti-Israel comedian Maysoon Zayid.

Thank you, @MaysoonZayid. Together, we’ll fight for economic security, equal opportunity, and inclusion for all. https://t.co/2tEjQ3ubp4 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 2, 2020

Zayid, who founded a charity to assist Palestinian children with disabilities, said she supports Warren — whom she once called a “weasel,” according to Fox News — because of Warren’s plan to support children with disabilities.

Zayid has tweeted her hatred of Israel in the past, including a 2016 tweet that referred to Israel “hunting” Palestinians.

Yes Assad is a war criminal. Also you armed #Saudi who are committing #YemenGenocide and cheer Israel hunting #Palestinians You’d kill your own people if you could. #WagTheDog https://t.co/SaKxJ7n5xm — Maysoon (@maysoonzayid) April 11, 2018

Another 2016 tweet referred to Israel as “vile.”

Such a vile ally. Why can’t we conscientiously object 2 paying taxes that prop up theocracies like #saudi & #israel? https://t.co/lBLjUvjSKu — Maysoon (@maysoonzayid) April 17, 2016

The change from branding Warren a “weasel” to becoming a supporter was noted by Fox News, and brought about a response from Zayid.

I disagreed with her vote and resorted to shameful name calling like a brat. I agree with her policies and have no doubt she will make a great #POTUS the cool thing about @ewarren is you don’t have to worship her you can disagree. It’s the #American way. #Warren2020 https://t.co/qipQ9bVoEr — Maysoon (@maysoonzayid) January 4, 2020

The American Jewish Congress has outlined what it wants from presidential candidates in terms of addressing anti-Semitism.

“We look to candidates for elective office – in particular, those who seek the highest office in the land – to demonstrate their awareness of the danger of antisemitism in its various manifestations, and their commitment to combating this pernicious threat not only to the Jewish people but to society at large,” Jason Isaacson, AJC’s Chief Policy and Political Affairs Officer, said on the group’s website.

The site also had a statement from Warren that said, “Branding criticism of Israel as automatically antisemitic has a chilling effect on our public discourse and makes it harder to achieve a peaceful solution between Israelis and Palestinians.”

