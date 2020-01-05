President Donald Trump leveled new warnings to Iraq and Iran on Sunday in response to increased threats from Iran and in response to Iraq’s parliament voting to expel the U.S. military from its country.

“The nonbinding resolution – passed with the backing of Shiite politicians – urges Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi to rescind Iraq’s invitation to U.S. forces that helped rescue the country after Islamic State overran about one third of its territory in 2014,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “Mr. Abdul-Mahdi called on lawmakers to support the resolution, but it wasn’t clear how he would proceed. He resigned as prime minister last year and has since presided over a caretaker government.”

In remarks to reporters while on Air Force, Trump slammed Iraq over their vote, saying that if U.S. troops are forced to leave the country, he will hit Iraq with “very big” sanctions.

#BREAKING President Trump threatens “very big” sanctions on Iraq if US troops forced to leave pic.twitter.com/XohiVruZlC — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 6, 2020

Trump also threatened Iran with “major retaliation” if they carried out any attacks in response to the U.S. military killing Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani.

The news comes as Iran has said that it has identified approximately 35 targets to hit in response to the U.S. killing their terrorist leader.

“Iran will punish Americans wherever they are within reach of the Islamic Republic in retaliation for the killing of miliary commander Qassem Soleimani, Tasnim news agency quoted a senior Revolutionary Guards commander as saying,” Reuters reported. “General Gholamali Abuhamzeh, the commander of the Guards in the southern province of Kerman, raised the prospect of possible attacks on ships in the Gulf.”

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.