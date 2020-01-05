https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/breaking-iraqi-parliament-votes-to-end-us-military-presence-in-country/

The Iraqi Parliament held an emergency session on Sunday to discuss the US airstrike in Baghdad that killed Iranian terror leader Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

On Saturday Iraq’s Speaker vowed to put an end to US presence in the country.

On Sunday the Iraqi Parliament voted to end US military presence in their country.

Here’s the video–

