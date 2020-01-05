Picking up the ground lost by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has surged to a three-way tie for first place in Iowa with former Vice President Joe Biden and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the latest CBS News/YouGov poll.

Sanders, Biden, and Buttigieg each have 23% support in the first state in the Democratic presidential primary process, with Warren slipping to fourth at 16%. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is fifth at 7%, and all other candidates are below 3% in the Iowa poll.

In New Hampshire, a state bordering Sanders’ and Warren’s the primary polling goes:

Sanders 27%.

Biden 25%.

Warren 18%.

Buttigieg 13%.

Klobuchar 7%.

Warren had led New Hampshire in the past two CBS/YouGov polls at 31% in November and 32% in October.

The Iowa caucuses are Feb. 3, while the New Hampshire primary is Feb. 11.

CBS News/YouGov polled 2,000 registered voters in Iowa, and 1,100 in New Hampshire. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points in Iowa and 5.3 points in New Hampshire.