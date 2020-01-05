On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) accused President Donald Trump’s administration of being “engaged in a massive cover-up.”

The New York Democrat was referring to the evidence Democrats want to be presented during the Senate impeachment trial.

Schumer said, “If the president is acquitted through a sham trial, through a mock trial, where there are no witnesses, where everything is covered up that will not be— that will not stand him well with the American people. And it will not stand the Republicans with the American people.”

He continued, “I have never heard a senate leader say I’m taking my orders from the White House. The White House is engaged in a massive cover-up. Americans are asking, what are they afraid of? What are they afraid of?”

He added, “The bottom line is very simple. We need the truth, not a cover-up, not a sham, not to have some nationally televised mock trial where there’s no evidence.”

