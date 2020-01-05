https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/clueless-idiot-spouts-off-former-quarterback-colin-kaepernick-suggests-racism-is-behind-drone-strike-on-al-quds-leader-qassam-soleimani/

Here’s the trouble with putting stupid jocks on pedestals.
They’re stupid.

The same goes for 20-something clueless bartenders making economic policy.

Following the drone strike that took out top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces boss Mahdi al Muhandis in Baghdad on Thursday former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick attacked the airstrike as a racist maneuver.

Kaepernick tweeted:

Burning Stupid–

Mike Cernovich weighed in.

