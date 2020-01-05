Here’s the trouble with putting stupid jocks on pedestals.
They’re stupid.
The same goes for 20-something clueless bartenders making economic policy.
Following the drone strike that took out top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces boss Mahdi al Muhandis in Baghdad on Thursday former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick attacked the airstrike as a racist maneuver.
Kaepernick tweeted:
There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism.
— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020
Burning Stupid–
America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.
— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020
Mike Cernovich weighed in.
Colin K coming out in defense of the Iranian regime is actually not surprising at all.
— Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 4, 2020
