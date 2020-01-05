Talk of escalating conflict in the Middle East dominated the news cycle this week as government officials confirmed the death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. airstrike Friday morning in Baghdad.

Coming directly on the heels of a year rife with tension between the U.S. and Iran, a result in part of several breaches in trust over the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the unannounced strike sent shock waves throughout the international community, sparking no shortage of controversy.

Unshaken, however, were the upstanding journalists at CNN, already hard at work behind the scenes attempting to tease out the most elusive and vital details of the story.

And journalist Kaitlan Collins did just that, all but earning herself a Pulitzer Prize as she revealed astounding intelligence Friday suggesting President Donald Trump had “dined on ice cream” at Mar-a-Lago while Defense Department officials confirmed reports of Soleimani’s death.

President Trump dined on ice cream as news of the airstrike broke https://t.co/iP5fbnSfDH pic.twitter.com/SmrqI6zN0Y — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 3, 2020

That’s right. Ice cream! What a scoop!

Ahem.

“As meatloaf and ice cream were served, the Pentagon confirmed that the US was behind the strikes, the only statement from the administration throughout the night,” Collins reported.

“The scene Friday was similar to the one after Trump gave the order for American forces to carry out the missile strike on a Syrian airfield in the spring 2017,” she wrote. “After that strike, Trump went into great detail about the chocolate cake he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who was there for a summit, when he informed him about the series of tomahawk missiles.”

Can you imagine? Our president eating dessert and celebrating News Years while U.S. Armed Forces carry out the “assassination” of a “revered” foreign military leader.

The only crime here is the fact that Trump’s exclusive, five-star Palm Beach resort and golf club is serving meatloaf. Otherwise, I fail to see the importance of these ridiculous details.

A (likely unhealthy) fondness for desserts and comfort food is par for the course with Trump — and the left-wing establishment media has made positively certain the American people know all about it.

Vanilla or chocolate?? What crack news team can we get on this? pic.twitter.com/nMf447pOxT — Christine (@ChristineML1) January 3, 2020

just one more thing he does better than Biden pic.twitter.com/ijC0qCRrDB — Sarah Wood (@sarahcwood95) January 3, 2020

RIGHT? I’m Canadian, but seeing this tweet makes me wish I could vote for him. — No legacy is so rich as honesty- W. Shakespeare 🍁 (@Cdn_Eliana) January 3, 2020

As a former member of the conservative “Never Trump” movement, I can attest that this type of ridiculous, bad-faith reporting keeps me running back to the president more even than his laundry list of accomplishments.

And I imagine that I am not the exception in this, but the rule.

Just take a look at the social media response to stories like these.

Those on the fence, even those willing to firmly disagree with Trump on key matters of policy come out of the woodwork en masse to mock or reprove the establishment media when reports like these drop.

And yet, these “journalists” cannot seem to comprehend the fact that repeatedly attempting to pass off these petty attempts to make Trump look somehow unpresidential as though there were any journalistic integrity behind them only further endear him to the American people.

