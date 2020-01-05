Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) commented on the U.S. military’s airstrikes in Baghdad which killed Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.

Coons said he is “hoping” the President Donald Trump administration has “clear justification” for ordering the strikes, but he voiced his lack of confidence that it does because it “has had an uneven relationship with the truth.”

“I’m hoping that the administration has a clear justification for this step, but I’m not confident they do,” Coons told host Kasie Hunt. “The Trump administration has had an uneven relationship with the truth when it comes to the testimony we have heard over the last few weeks before the House Intelligence Committee and in front of Congress about the remarkable steps taken by the administration to dangle badly needed military aid in front of a vulnerable partner, Ukraine, that has faced aggression from Russia.”

He added, “It’s concerning that the Trump administration may have allowed political concerns to influence this decision. That’s something we’ll have to weigh in the classified briefing in the week ahead. Frankly, more than anything, Kasie, the Trump administration owes the American people a clear strategy and a justification for why they would escalate our tensions with Iran.”

