Jason Garrett’s tenure as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys is over, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed a week after the team’s 8-8 2019 NFL season concluded (AFP Photo/TOM PENNINGTON)

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Dallas Cowboys made it official Sunday, confirming they are parting ways with head coach Jason Garrett a week after their NFL season ended short of the playoffs.

Team owner Jerry Jones confirmed the widely expected news in an official statement.

“We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” said Jones, who also serves as the team’s general manager.

“His level of commitment, character and dedication to this organization has been outstanding at every stage of his career.”

Jones had declined to comment on Garrett’s future in the immediate aftermath of the Cowboys’ season-ending win over the Washington Redskins, which came too late to salvage their post-season hopes.

The Cowboys finished 2019 with an 8-8 record, Garrett’s fourth .500 finish in nine-plus years as head coach.

Garrett, who took over as coach in 2010 after the team made a 1-7 start under Wade Phillips, was at the end of five-year, $30 million contract he inked in January of 2015.

Although the Cowboys were mum for a week, it seemed clear that no new deal would be forthcoming as the team was reportedly interviewing former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis and former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy, whose tenure with the Packers from 2006-2018 included a Super Bowl triumph.

The decision not to bring back Garrett ends the Cowboys’ longest coaching tenure since the legendary Tom Landry was at the helm.

A talented Cowboys squad led by quarterback Dak Prescott opened the season 3-0, but that was followed by three defeats and an erratic run to the finish line.