The Democratic senator who was Hillary Clinton’s 2016 running mate has introduced a resolution to tie President Donald Trump’s hands in any war with Iran.

The resolution introduced Friday by Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia would require the president to seek specific authorization to use military force against the Islamic Republic, according to The Hill.

“For years I’ve been deeply concerned about President Trump stumbling into a war with Iran. We’re now at a boiling point and Congress must step in before Trump puts even more of our troops in harm’s way,” Kaine said in a statement, The Hill reported.

“We owe it to our servicemembers to have a debate and vote about whether or not it’s in our national interest to engage in another unnecessary war in the Middle East,” Kaine said.

Trump has said that the drone strike that killed Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who led the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force, was not part of an effort at regime change, but was designed to stop imminent attacks on Americans.

Kaine’s resolution would require that if U.S. troops are engaged in fighting with Iran at the time of its passage, Trump would have 30 days to either remove U.S. forces from hostilities or win congressional approval to extend military action.

Curbing Trump’s ability to wage war is supported by other Democrats.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, one of the group of Democratic progressives who call themselves “the squad,” said Trump should be stopped from taking any further action.

The Occupant was JUST impeached for abuse of power for political gain & now he is leading us to the brink of war because he believes it will help his re-election. We are sick of endless wars. Congress has the sole authority to declare war and we must deescalate. #NoWarWithIran — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) January 3, 2020

But passage of any resolution to limit Trump’s powers is far from assured, with multiple lawmakers supporting Trump’s actions.

Easy for foreign “leaders” to condemn U.S. strike,it wasn’t their troops facing imminent attack And easy for media to say no proof that these threats were different,because its highly classified intelligence that can’t be disclosed without putting sources & methods used at risk — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 4, 2020

For those claiming there’s “no plan,” that this was “reckless”: Step #1 of any strategy is to stop letting terrorist regimes attack us without repercussion. Why is this basic truth of foreign policy so controversial?https://t.co/VFWM6xly0x — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 4, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump as Commander in Chief has the authority and obligation to protect American forces in harms way. He did the right thing. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 4, 2020

For months, President Trump exercised restraint in the face of repeated hostility. Iran’s aggression continued to escalate. I encourage Iran to finally stand down and discontinue their attacks on Americans. 3/3 My full release here ⬇️ https://t.co/L1JLy4ixWo — Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) January 3, 2020

“Congratulations to President Trump on his decisive action and the successful outcome,” Republican Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho said in a statement, according to Roll Call.

“On behalf of every American serviceman and servicewoman who has either been killed or injured due to an Iranian-provided IED or rocket in Iraq over the years, today justice was done.”

In remarks on the Senate floor Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell echoed that sentiment, The Washington Post reported.

“This morning, Iran’s master terrorist is dead,” the Kentucky Republican said, according to The Post.

“The architect and chief engineer for the world’s most active state sponsor of terrorism has been removed from the battlefield at the hand of the United States military.”

