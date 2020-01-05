Director and former “Monty Python” cast member Terry Gilliam is under fire now because he refused to kowtow to modern “woke” rules.

During an interview with The Independent, the “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” director insisted that “People work so hard to be offended now.” Gilliam enraged his interviewer by daring to suggest that people are responsible for their own decisions. Gilliam went so far as to claim that people today want to blame others for their lot in life. He used a character named Angelica (played by Joana Ribeiro) in his upcoming movie “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” who was promised to be made a star by a director (played by Adam Driver) when she was 15. He does not come through on his promise and she becomes a model and escort.

“In the age of #MeToo, here’s a girl who takes responsibility for her state,” Gilliam said. “Whatever happened in this character’s life, she’s not accusing anybody. We’re living in a time where there’s always somebody responsible for your failures, and I don’t like this. I want people to take responsibility and not just constantly point a finger at somebody else, saying, ‘You’ve ruined my life.’”

Gilliam then said the #MeToo movement had become a “witch hunt,” which is true. While it might have nabbed people like Harvey Weinstein, it quickly devolved into a grievance movement that allowed women to destroy the reputations of men over exaggerated and contrived slights.

“Yeah, I said #MeToo is a witch hunt,” Gilliam said. “I really feel there were a lot of people, decent people, or mildly irritating people, who were getting hammered. That’s wrong. I don’t like mob mentality. These were ambitious adults.”

He went on to say that now all of Weinstein’s victims were indeed victims.

“There are many victims in Harvey’s life,” he said, “and I feel sympathy for them, but then, Hollywood is full of very ambitious people who are adults and they make choices. We all make choices, and I could tell you who did make the choice and who didn’t. I hate Harvey. I had to work with him and I know the abuse, but I don’t want people saying that all men… Because on [the 1991 film] Fisher King, two producers were women. One was a really good producer, and the other was a neurotic bitch. It wasn’t about their sex. It was about the position of power and how people use it.”

Gilliam said that he had been approached by “a very well-known actress” who asked him “What do I have to do to get in your film, Terry?”

“I don’t understand why people behave as if this hasn’t been going on as long as there’ve been powerful people. I understand that men have had more power longer, but I’m tired, as a white male, of being blamed for everything that is wrong with the world,” he said. “I didn’t do it!”

His interviewer was clearly annoyed, adding in woke responses to everything Gilliam said.

Naturally, the “Brazil” director’s comments enraged social justice warriors, who no doubt are sharpening their cancel-culture pitchforks.