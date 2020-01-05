Talk about tone deafness.

Rep. Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts recently appeared on CNN and said that it doesn’t look good that Hunter Biden profited from his family’s political connections.

You can’t disagree with the sentiment, but maybe Joe Kennedy III isn’t the best person to deliver this message.

His entire family has benefited from political connections. He wouldn’t even have his job if he had a different last name.

‘Plenty of family members in office’: Kennedy warns Bidens against appearing to profit off political relatives Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III explained the bad optics that can come of a political family that appears to profit off public office amid the scandal facing the Bidens. Kennedy, who hails from a political dynasty as the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, was asked on Sunday’s State of the Union how he felt about Hunter Biden holding down a high-paying board position for a corrupt Ukrainian natural gas firm while his father was leading policy in the region as vice president to President Barack Obama. “I think it is certainly worth putting that out there and worth trying to make sure there is not any sort of profit that is going to be earned by close relatives being in office. And I have had plenty of family members in office. I understand the responsibility that comes with holding a position of public responsibility and ensuring there is a very clear delineation there so that others aren’t profiting off it,” Kennedy explained.

Rep. Joe Kennedy: “It is certainly worth… trying to make sure that there is not any sort of profit that is going to be earned by close relatives being in office. I’ve had plenty of family members in office, I understand the responsibility.” pic.twitter.com/kela9mE6M6 — The Hill (@thehill) December 30, 2019

that’s rich coming from a Kennedy!! — Ken Woodling (@WoodlingKen) December 30, 2019

Indeed, Unlike any other, He is a product or testament of the practice. — Clarence Mack (@ClarenceMack3) December 30, 2019

Joe is currently trying to unseat a member of the Senate in his own party in Massachusetts.

He obviously thinks he is going to be the next Kennedy to occupy the White House someday.

