A man from Las Vegas was arrested Thursday on suspicion of kidnapping and domestic violence battery after he was seen beating a woman and dragging her into his car on New Year’s Day.

At 12:48 a.m. on Wednesday, a home security camera captured footage of a woman running up the walkway of a house and banging on the door, according to KLAS-TV. A man got out of a white sedan parked in front of the house and ran after her.

“Stop, Darnell, please!” the woman yelled.

The man proceeded to grab the woman and throw her to the ground. He then kicked her and dragged her toward the vehicle.

WARNING: The following video contains violence that some viewers will find disturbing.

Authorities identified the man in the video as 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers, and he was arrested Thursday morning.

@LVMPD Captain Dennis O’Brien is discussing the arrest of Darnell Rodgers — who is accused of beating and kidnapping a woman on New Year’s day #8NN WATCH: https://t.co/O402unTb1W pic.twitter.com/3cyu2ICr9F — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) January 2, 2020

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dennis O’Brien said Rodgers and the woman were in a relationship and have a 1-month-old baby together. The incident occurred after the couple got in an argument while driving away from a New Year’s Eve party, he said.

According to KLAS, the man who owns the house was not home when the woman banged on the door. However, the homeowner received a notification from his surveillance camera, watched the video and called the police.

Once officers acquired the video and made it public, they received multiple tips from people who recognized the man and women.

Police were aided in finding the couple through the audio in the video of the woman saying Rodgers’ name and through an earlier domestic violence call.

The person who made the previous call viewed the surveillance footage and confirmed that the man and woman in the video were the same couple, according to police.

O’Brien said an ongoing investigation is going on regarding what was going on in the car before the woman fled.

According to O’Brien, the 1-month-old baby was present in the car during the incident. The woman and the infant are safe and being helped by child protective services, police said.

Rodgers had been arrested for disorderly conduct in March 2018, according to an arrest report. However, he did not appear in court, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was scheduled to appear in court on the new charges Friday.

