Comedian George Lopez appeared to back a rumored $80 million bounty placed on President Donald Trump from the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday, writing on Instagram, “We’ll do it for half.”

An Instagram account posted a graphic that stated: “Iran ‘offers $80 million bounty for Donald Trump’s head’ after death of general.”

The Instagram account wrote in a caption: “#Iranian authorities have put a bounty on American President Donald Trump’s head during the televised funeral of General #QasemSoleimani after he was assassinated last week. What are your thoughts?”

George Lopez responded, “We’ll do it for half.”

Here’s George Lopez saying he’ll take Trump’s life for half the bounty. A real class act. pic.twitter.com/0q2eS9lKAa — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 6, 2020

Lopez’s remarks are just the latest in a long list of controversial remarks that have been made by celebrities against Trump.

In February 2016, as Trump was closing in on winning the GOP primary, Lopez tweeted an image of former Mexican president Vincente Fox holding the decapitated head of Donald Trump.

Comedian Kathy Griffin did a photo shoot in May 2017 where she held a bloody, decapitated Trump head.

Remember the last time that someone disgustingly called for Trump’s head. ⁦@kathygriffin⁩ committed career suicide. Maybe the same will happen to ⁦@georgelopez⁩… pic.twitter.com/YOj7h84ZCP — Manny Alicandro (@Manny_Alicandro) January 6, 2020

In January 2017, singer Madonna said that she had “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

At #WomensMarch, Madonna says she has “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House” https://t.co/mjI8zbCHOI pic.twitter.com/h5wCa7Sg0s — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 21, 2017

The Wrap reported several other controversial remarks that celebrities have made against Trump since Trump entered the political realm. Here are a few of the highlights:

Mickey Rourke: In a TMZ video from 2015, this boxer-turned-actor directed his rage toward Trump, calling him a “big-mouthed bitch bully,” saying he would “love 30 seconds in a room with the little bitch.” Rourke has also expressed a desire to “give [Trump] a Louisville slugger.”

Snoop Dogg: Snoop Dogg’s music video for “Lavender,” released in March 2017, (literally) paints POTUS as a clown and orchestrates his death. At the video’s end, the “Gin and Juice” rapper points a gun at the harlequin Trump figure and shoots. But instead of a bullet, a red flag that reads “Bang!” fires out of the gun.

Johnny Depp: During an appearance at the U.K.’s 2017 Glastonbury music and arts festival, the actor tore into the president — “I think Trump needs help” — and then made an ill-considered joke: “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” Depp claimed his joke was misconstrued and eventually issued an apology.