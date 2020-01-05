Ricky Gervais is urging winners not to get political at the Golden Globes, quipping that celebrities are in “no position to lecture the public about anything.”

“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech,” the Golden Globes host said Sunday at the 77th annual awards show in Los Angeles.

“You know nothing about the real world,” the comedian told the A-list-packed audience.

“Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg,” Gervais said, referring to the 17-year-old climate activist.

“So if you win,” Gervais advised the night’s winners, “come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god and f–k off.”

“That’s it,” Gervais, 58, added to laughs.

Hollywood awards shows have taken on an increasingly political tone over the years, with many performers using their acceptance speeches to rail against President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden rips Trump tweets on Iran: ‘Incredibly dangerous and irresponsible’ Swalwell pens op-ed comparing Trump impeachment to XYZ Affair Rockets fired near Green Zone after day of mourning for Soleimani MORE or focus on hot-button issues.

Trump slammed the Academy Awards during a speech in August, saying “nobody” wanted to watch the annual ceremony because viewers are tired of entertainers disrespecting “the people that won the election in 2016.”

Claiming the Oscars were “on hard times,” Trump said, “You know why? Because they started taking us on. Everyone got tired of it.”

At the 2018 Tony Awards, Robert De Niro made headlines when he declared “F— Trump” onstage. Meryl Streep slammed then-President-elect Trump as a “bully” at the 2017 Golden Globes.