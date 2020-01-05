Rep. John RatcliffeJohn Lee RatcliffeSunday show preview: Pompeo seeks to sell Trump’s Iran strike Meadows says Matt Gaetz should be part of Trump’s impeachment defense team Figures to watch as White House mounts impeachment defense MORE (R-Texas) said Sunday that Democrats are changing their minds on impeachment trial procedures from the previously approved rules for President Clinton’s trial.

Ratcliffe pointed to the unanimous Senate vote to accept the guidelines of Clinton’s impeachment trial, which included Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSunday show preview: Pompeo seeks to sell Trump’s Iran strike Jewish advocates call for emergency security funding amid increased anti-Semitic attacks Sanders, Khanna introduce legislation to block funding for a war with Iran MORE’s (D-N.Y.) vote, who he says has changed his mind about how fair the rules are.

“So there was an unanimous decision about how this should proceed and how it would be fair,” he said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “Chuck Schumer’s now pointing to those same rules, calling them absurd and saying they would be unfair.”

The representative called for Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWhite House sends Congress formal notification of Soleimani strike Sunday show preview: Pompeo seeks to sell Trump’s Iran strike Progressive group warns against focusing too much on impeachment MORE (D-Calif.) to pass along the articles of impeachment, so both sides could present to the Senate before the upper chamber decides whether additional witnesses are necessary.

He criticized Pelosi for not giving the articles to the Senate after pushing for a speedy impeachment with what he said was a lack of evidence, adding Schumer is calling for evidence which he said should have been collected during the House inquiry.

“She’s put a gun to her own head and she’s looking for Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSwalwell pens op-ed comparing Trump impeachment to XYZ Affair White House sends Congress formal notification of Soleimani strike Sunday show preview: Pompeo seeks to sell Trump’s Iran strike MORE (R-Ky.) to give her a way out and he’s not going to do that,” he said.

Host Maria Bartiromo Maria Sara BartiromoRepublicans attack Pelosi for impeachment stalemate McCarthy recommends Collins, Ratcliffe, Jordan to represent Trump in Senate impeachment trial Van Drew: Final straw on party switch was NJ county chairman telling me I ‘have to’ vote for impeachment MORE asked the former U.S. attorney if he would represent the president in the Senate trial, to which the representative replied that “final decisions” are still being made, and he will be “resourced in whatever way I can be allowed and authorized to do that.”

“So, anything I can do to uphold my obligation to defend the Constitution, limit the damage that the Democrats have done, I’m certainly prepared and willing to do that,” Ratcliffe said.

The House impeached the president on articles of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress last month. Pelosi has not passed along the articles of impeachment to the Senate to allow a trial to begin, calling for the Senate leaders to establish trial rules first.