Former Governor Mike Huckabee joined FOX and Friends on Sunday morning to discuss the death of Iranian al-Quds leader Qassam Soleimani in Baghdad.

The US targeted and killed Soleimani while he was leaving the Baghdad airport early in the morning on Friday.

Democrats were outraged that they were not told about the mission prior to the strike.

Governor Huckabee tore into the current crop of Democrats in Congress.

Governor Huckabee: When Barack Obama took out Osama bin Laden we all celebrated, Republican, Democrat. It was an American celebration to get rid of this guy behind 9-11… Well, Nancy Pelosi and all of the Democrats were whining because they didn’t get notified. Can you have seen telling Adam Schiff in advance? He would have held a press conference and even given the coordinates of where the attack was going to take place. These people aren’t trustworthy. More than that, he did notify them in the 48 hours that was required.

