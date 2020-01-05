The Department of Homeland Security issued a new terrorism alert Saturday evening following the killing of top Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

In a notification issued under the National Terrorism Advisory System, DHS acting secretary Chad Wolf said that while there are no “specific, credible threats” against the U.S. homeland, the department is taking proactive measures to ensure Iran and its terror proxies do not conduct a retaliatory attack within the United States.

“At this time there is no specific, credible threat against the homeland,” Wolf said. “The Department issued this bulletin to inform, share protective measures, and reassure the American public, state and local governments, and private sector partners that the Department of Homeland Security is actively monitoring and preparing for any specific, credible threat, should one arise.”

The killing of Soleimani, an Iranian general and designated terror leader, ignited a firestorm of threats from Iran and prompted fears that Iranian-sponsored groups could mobilize to strike America at home. Hezbollah, one of the regime’s most notorious terror proxies, has been found to be operating in Latin America and along the southern U.S. border.

“The Department is operating with an enhanced posture and various operational components are taking protective measures where prudent and necessary. We have been in constant communication with Congress and interagency partners,” Wolf said. “The American people should feel assured the entire Department is working for them to keep them safe.”

U.S. officials and experts have repeatedly warned in past years that Iran’s proxy network is so robust that it could have stationed “sleeper cell” agents who have thus far remained dormant within the American homeland.

Already, Iran has launched regional attacks against U.S. military personnel and assets and is threatening further escalations that could spark a wider war with the Islamic Republic.