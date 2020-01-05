Iran’s government said Sunday that it will terminate its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal that the United States withdrew from in 2018, according to multiple reports.

Iranian state television reported the formal pullout Sunday evening, The New York Times noted, confirming Tehran will no longer impose limits on enrichment of uranium.

A government spokesman said the nation will now base its enrichment levels on its own technical needs rather than the agreement’s limits, Reuters reported. The spokesman also said that Iran could reverse course if the U.S. curtails the sanctions it has imposed on Iran, the news service added.

The announcement capped off several days of rapidly escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran after Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq.

After Iranian leaders vowed retaliation, President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden rips Trump tweets on Iran: ‘Incredibly dangerous and irresponsible’ Swalwell pens op-ed comparing Trump impeachment to XYZ Affair Rockets fired near Green Zone after day of mourning for Soleimani MORE said any such responses would be met with targeted strikes against 52 undisclosed Iranian sites, including those of cultural significance.

Earlier Sunday, Iraq’s parliament voted to expel U.S. forces from the country in the wake of Soleimani’s killing.

“The Iraqi government must work to end the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi soil and prohibit them from using its land, airspace or water for any reason,” the nonbinding Iraqi resolution reads.