Iran has raised the “red flag” over the Holy Dome Jamkaran Mosque, warning the United States that it intends to engage in a “severe battle,” in the hopes of intimidating President Donald Trump.

The British outlet, Express, reports that the Iranian mullahs raised the red flag on Saturday, a traditional warning to of a coming holy war. The scarlet flag is embroidered with the message, “Those who want to avenge the blood of Hussein.”

The move comes in response to the death of Qasem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s brutal Quds Force and the architect behind hundreds of terror attacks on U. S. soldiers in the Middle East. Soleimani was killed in a targeted drone strike late Friday, decimating Iran’s control over the Iraqi government and exposing Iran’s behind-the-scenes operations in Iraq, encouraging that country’s destabilization.

Imam Sayyed, the leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran declared, on Friday, that the mullahs would seek “severe revenge” on President Donald Trump and the United States for the high profile killing. Trump, in turn, said that the attack “should have been done a long time ago,” and that Soleimani’s death marks the pre-emptive end of a war, not the start of a new conflict. Solemani, the President added, was in the process of planning “imminent and sinister” attacks against American targets in Iraq and beyond.

So far, the Iranians have backed down from declaring World War III, as many leftists predicted in the wake of Friday’s strike. Iran’s Supreme Leader, the Ayatollah Khamenei, told media through an adviser that the regime has a list of “military targets” they intend to strike if they are “further provoked.”

“The response for sure will be military and against military sites,” the adviser told CNN according to The Hill.

He added that America should simply accept the consequences attendant to killing Soleimani and shy away from responding to any aggressive action on the part of Iran with any further response.

“It was America that has started the war. Therefore, they should accept appropriate reactions to their actions. The only thing that can end this period of war is for the Americans to receive a blow that is equal to the blow they have inflicted,” the adviser added. “Afterward they should not seek a new cycle.”

To perhaps no one’s surrprose, Iran’s pledge to target only military sites does have an expiration date. “[F]or sure no American military staff, no American political center, no American military base, no American vessel will be safe. And they are accessible to us,” Khameini’s advisor was sure to add at the end of his interview.

Reports on social media also indicate that Iran’s mullahs have offered a bounty for President Donald Trump, however those reports are as yet unconfirmed.

The chief of terror organization Hezbollah joined in the conflict Sunday morning, as well, declaring that he would assist Iran in expelling the United States from the Middle East, according to the Associated Press.

“The suicide attackers who forced the Americans to leave from our region in the past are still here and their numbers have increased,” Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech Sunday. The U.S. military, he added, “will pay the price.”