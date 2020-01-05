https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/iranian-backed-militia-leader-calls-for-lovers-of-martyrdom-to-register-to-carry-out-suicide-attacks-against-crusader-forces/

The leader of Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy group in northern Iraq, called out for a registration for “lovers of martyrdom” to carry out suicide missions against “Crusader” forces in the region.

Abu Ali al-Askari posted the notice on Telegram on Sunday.

Via Telegram:

Against the background of the assassination of General Qassim
Soleimani: Security official of the Hezbollah Party # Abu Ali Military Brigades: I call to open the door for registration for martyr lovers to carry out martyrdom operations against invading Crusader foreign forces and I am honored to be the first to register and with his permission the Almighty first

Sons of Hezbollah

Iranian Fars News reported:
A spokesman for Hashd al-Shaabi (Iraqi popular forces) warned that the group will target the US positions around the world in retaliation for the assassination of two Iraqi and Iranian commanders.
Ali al-Hosseini, the spokesman of Hashd al-Shaabi in Northern Iraq, said that the US should know that a huge battle has started.

“We intend to target the US bases across the world and even in Tel Aviv, and we will take revenge from them,” he told the Arabic-language al-Mayadeen news website on Sunday.

Al-Hosseini said that there are tens of thousands of martyrdom-seekers, including himself, who are ready for operations against the US targets anywhere.

The post Iranian-backed Militia Leader Calls for ‘Lovers of Martyrdom’ to Register to Carry Out Suicide Attacks Against Crusader Forces appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...