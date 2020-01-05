The leader of Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy group in northern Iraq, called out for a registration for “lovers of martyrdom” to carry out suicide missions against “Crusader” forces in the region.



Abu Ali al-Askari posted the notice on Telegram on Sunday.

Via Telegram:

Against the background of the assassination of General Qassim

Soleimani: Security official of the Hezbollah Party # Abu Ali Military Brigades: I call to open the door for registration for martyr lovers to carry out martyrdom operations against invading Crusader foreign forces and I am honored to be the first to register and with his permission the Almighty first Sons of Hezbollah

Kataib Hezbollah security official Abu Ali al-Askari: I call for opening registration for lovers of martyrdom to carry out suicide attacks against foreign invader Crusader forces. I’ll be honored to be 1st to register & -w/God’s permission- 1st of martyrs https://t.co/HtUtUvv2ri — David A. Daoud (@DavidADaoud) January 3, 2020

#Iraq— Kataib #Hezbollah security official Abu Ali al-Askari calls for allowing martyrdom lovers to register for martyrdom ops vs the foreign invading crusader forces, & says he’s honored to be the 1st registrant &, God permitting, martyr.#Iran #Lebanon #Syria #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/xIufEa6YQE — Hezbollah Watch® (@HezbollahWatch) January 3, 2020

Iranian Fars News reported:

A spokesman for Hashd al-Shaabi (Iraqi popular forces) warned that the group will target the US positions around the world in retaliation for the assassination of two Iraqi and Iranian commanders.

Ali al-Hosseini, the spokesman of Hashd al-Shaabi in Northern Iraq, said that the US should know that a huge battle has started.

“We intend to target the US bases across the world and even in Tel Aviv, and we will take revenge from them,” he told the Arabic-language al-Mayadeen news website on Sunday.

Al-Hosseini said that there are tens of thousands of martyrdom-seekers, including himself, who are ready for operations against the US targets anywhere.

