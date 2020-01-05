A group claiming to represent Iran hacked and defaced an obscure US government website on Saturday.

The hackers infiltrated the website for the Federal Depository Library Program with an image of President Donald Trump being punched in the face and bleeding from his mouth. They also posted a warning that this is “only a small part of Iran’s cyber ability.”

A warning on the breached website read “in the name of god. >>>>> Hacked By Iran Cyber Security Group HackerS … ;)<<<<<. This is only small part of Iran’s cyber ability ! We’re always ready.”

The aim of the FDLP is to provide federal government publications for free to the public.

The Daily Mail reports that the hack followed “the similar hacking of websites for a number of obscure, non-governmental entities, including the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank, the Taiwan Lung Meng Technology Company, and the Human Rights Protection Association of India.” They added that the website for a British company called Bigways was also struck in the cyber attacks.

The hack was in response to the US military killing Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani on Friday.

“Iran’s state-backed hackers are already among the world’s most aggressive and could inject malware that triggers major disruptions to the U.S. public and private sector,” the Daily Mail noted. “Potential targets include manufacturing facilities, oil and gas plants and transit systems. A top U.S. cybersecurity official is warning businesses and government agencies to be extra vigilant.”

The report also noted that when Iran was sanctioned in 2012 and 2013, Iranian hackers took down the websites of major U.S. banks including Bank of America as well as the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.

