One Iranian lawmaker suggested Sunday that Iran attack the White House in response to the death of Qassem Soleimani, the Islamic country’s terror chief.

“We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil. We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time,” MP Abolfazl Abutorabi said, according to Iranian news agency ILNA, the Daily Mail reported.

Abutorabi’s comments came during an open session of parliament on Sunday during which Iranian lawmakers gathered to chant “death to America.”

In addition, during televised portions of Soleimani’s funeral, Iranian state TV broadcasters said the state wished to raise money to place an $80 million bounty on President Donald Trump’s head.

More from the Mirror:

During the televised funeral of the top Iranian, official state broadcasters said one US dollar would be tabled for every Iranian in the country, with the cash going to whoever killed the US President. “Iran has 80 million inhabitants. Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $80million which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump,” it was announced, according to en24.

Despite the threats, the president has maintained that he will respond to Iranian aggression with the force of the American military.

On Sunday, in response to criticism from Democratic lawmakers for not first seeking congressional authorization before ordering the airstrike that killed Soleimani, Trump tweeted that “the United States will quickly & fully strike back” against retaliatory attacks from Tehran.

Iran’s retaliation is reportedly just weeks away.