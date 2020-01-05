Soleimani (left) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis

On Friday morning the United States killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

The Iranians are threatening retaliation against the United States following the death of their terror leader.

Former Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Mohsen Rezaei said on Sunday the retaliation for the killing of IRGC al-Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani will include strikes on Haifa and Defense bases in Israel.

#Iran‘s former IRGC chief Mohsen Rezaei says the regime’s retaliation for the killing of IRGC Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani will include strikes on Haifa & Israeli Defense Forces bases in Israel pic.twitter.com/SHDfXPNLa7 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 5, 2020

