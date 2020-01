The Iranian parliament met on Sunday.

During their session the members chanted “Death to America!”

This is a common occurrence by Iranian lawmakers and religious leaders.

Members of Iran’s parliament chants “Death to America” pic.twitter.com/xub1mnfOTo — Jason K. Morrell (@CNNJason) January 5, 2020

