Iraq’s parliament has voted to expel American forces from its country in response to President Donald Trump ordering the airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani, Iranian’s chief terrorism architect, in Baghdad last week.

The resolution itself, which needs the approval of Prime Minister Adel-Abdul Mahdi, has no legal force, the Wall Street Journal reported. However, the resolution would begin the legal process to expel American forces from country, which have lawfully operated in Iraq since 2014 when Islamic State terrorists gained control over large chunks of Iraqi territory.

More from the Associated Press:

The resolution was backed by most Shiite members of parliament, who hold a majority of seats. Many Sunni and Kurdish legislators did not show up for the session, apparently because they oppose abolishing the deal.

“It’s time for American troops to leave,” Mahdi reportedly said on Sunday.

Mahdi called Soleimani’s death a “political assassination” and revealed that the Iranian general was in Baghdad for a meeting with him, Axios reported.

The potential expulsion of American troops from Iraq, in addition to the international coalition fighting ISIS terrorists, could trigger further destabilization in the region and provide an incubator for the growth of ISIS and other radical militias currently fighting in Iraq.

In response to Sunday’s vote, the US-led coalition in Iraq said they are suspending operations to focus on protecting American troops, bases, and assets, the AP reported. The coalition has also suspended training Iraqi troops.