Wyoming, Texas and Utah are the best states for money policy, with South Dakota, Alaska, Arizona, New Hampshire and Washington close behind.

That’s according to the Tenth Amendment Center, which focuses on protecting states’ rights.

It cited a 2019 Sound Money Index published by the Sound Money Defense League and Money Metals Exchange.

“Is your state destroying your money?” asks the center’s report. “Most states are, but several have taken action in the last few years to support sound money.”

The index looks at all 50 states using 12 different criteria “to determine which states maintain the most pro- and anti-sound money policies in the country.”

The top eight states have implemented policies that repeal taxes on gold and silver, established gold and silver as legal tender and, make it easier to transact business with sound money. Texas has established a state Bullion Depository, the report said.

“The Sound Money Index evaluates each state’s sales and income tax policies involving precious metals, whether a state recognizes the monetary role of gold and silver under the U.S. Constitution, whether a state holds pension, reserves, or debt denominated in gold or silver, whether a state has imposed precious metal dealer/investor harassment laws, and other criteria,” the center explained.

The worst? Maine, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Vermont, Arkansas and New Jersey.

“Federal policy and the privately owned banking cartel known as the Federal Reserve System are the root causes of inflation, instability, and currency devaluation,” Sound Money Defense League Policy Director Jp Cortez said in the report.

“However, there are steps states can take to protect their citizens from the ill effects of America’s unbacked paper money system, and many of them are taking those steps.”

Significant in the evaluation process is whether states have repealed taxes on gold and silver.

“Imagine if you asked a grocery clerk to break a $5 bill and he charged you a 35 cent tax. Silly, right? After all, you were only exchanging one form of money for another. But that’s essentially what Virginia’s sales tax on gold and silver did. By removing the sales tax on the exchange of gold and silver, Virginia will treat precious metal specie as money instead of a commodity. This represents a small step toward reestablishing gold and silver as legal tender, and breaking down the Fed’s monopoly on money,” the report said.

“It makes no sense to tax money,” former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul said during testimony in support of an Arizona bill that repealed capital gains taxes on gold and silver in that state. “Paper is not money, it’s fraud.”

The Money Metals report said: “Washington wrote that paper money was ‘wicked.’ Madison called it ‘unjust’ and ‘unconstitutional.’ Jefferson wrote that ‘its [paper money’s] abuses also are inevitable and, by breaking up the measure of value, makes a lottery of all private property.”

It explained the Federal Reserve note – the “dollar” – is, in large part, the result of inflationary policies enacted by the Federal Reserve System.

“Its effects are pervasive; Governments can fund enormous welfare-warfare states, while everyone holding the currency can only watch as their wealth is sapped away.”

The problem is federal policy, but the solution can include a number of practical steps, the report said.

The report evaluated the states’ sales taxes on gold and silver, income taxes, metals’ status as money, metals contracts and bullion depositories. It also looked at gold bonds and pension funds.

It explained:

Economist Ludwig von Mises defined money as a commonly used medium of exchange in his 1949 seminal work, Human Action. Actors in the market originally conducted trade through barter, also known as direct exchange. In direct exchange, those involved in a transaction expect to consume what they’ve traded for. The shortcomings of a direct exchange system are vast: no common measure of value, difficulties storing wealth, indivisibility of goods, and more. From this system, indirect exchange was born. Indirect exchange—the process of exchanging goods and services for goods that later can be exchanged for additional goods and services—highlighted the importance of marketable commodities. People realized that there were certain goods that other market actors were more likely to accept as payment, even if they had no direct use for said goods except as a medium of exchange. Money is not a creation of government. The process through which money was “created” was not one of central planning but of markets. Gold and silver were chosen as true money by the free market over thousands of years and should thus be recognized as money. Following the example envisioned by the Founding Fathers and described in Article I, Section 10 of the United States Constitution, states should reaffirm gold and silver as a tender in payment of debts. By acknowledging gold and silver as real (not to mention constitutional) money, states and citizens will be more likely to use them in transactions.

The Tenth Amendment Center said: “Practically speaking, eliminating taxes on the sale of gold and silver cracks open the door for people to begin using precious metals in regular business transactions. This would mark an important small step toward currency competition. If sound money gains a foothold in the marketplace against Federal Reserve notes, people would be able to choose the time-tested stability of gold and silver over the central bank’s rapidly-depreciating paper currency.”