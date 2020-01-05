Michael Smith News

On Friday morning the United States killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

The Iranian regime is threatening retaliation against the United States following the death of their terror leader.

Soleimani was behind at least 600 US soldier deaths in Iraq.

But across the pond not all Brits are sad to see this terrorist go.

The Islamic Center of England offered condolences on the “martyrdom” of terrorist Qassam Soleimani.

Islamized UK: Islamic Centre of England formally offers condolences on the “martyrdom” of the JIHAD terrorist Soleimani https://t.co/IDZkEGuqgO pic.twitter.com/KAiBDx6MaF — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) January 5, 2020

