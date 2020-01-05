Actor Joaquin Phoenix says while it’s “great to vote,” Hollywood stars should also “make changes and sacrifices” in their own lives.

“Contrary to popular belief, I don’t want to rock the boat. But the boat is f–king rocked,” Phoenix said at Sunday night’s Golden Globes, as he took home the “Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama” award for his role in “Joker.”

“It’s really nice that so many people have come up and sent their well wishes to Australia,” Phoenix said, referring to multiple winners at the Los Angeles awards ceremony who mentioned the devastating wildfires tearing through the country. “But we have to do more than that,” Phoenix, 45, said.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama goes to Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker”. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/QCEAo33CYd — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

“I’m learning so much, and so many of you in this room have given me multiple opportunities to get it right,” Phoenix continued. “I’m deeply grateful and together hopefully we can be unified and actually make some changes.”

“It’s great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives,” Phoenix said. “And I hope we can do that. We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards sometimes, and back.”

Phoenix also lauded the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which hosts the Golden Globes, for serving meatless meals at the ceremony this year to raise awareness about climate change.

By “recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change,” Phoenix said, the HFPA was making a “very bold move.”

“It really sends a powerful message,” he said.