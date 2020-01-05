Colin Kaepernick has some thoughts about the death of Iranian General Soleimani, and it’s quite the hot take, really. Instead of noting that the evilest man alive is no longer plotting the deaths of hundreds of American soldiers, as he did, Kaepernick calls the move American Imperialism, specifically against black]]
Kaepernick: Soleimani death is American Imperialism against black and brown people
https://hotair.com/archives/2020/01/05/kaepernick-soleimani-death-american-imperialism-black-brown-people/