Social injustice activist Colin Kaepernick is a “racist” and a “loser on and off the field,” according to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., responding to Kaepernick’s latest anti-America tweets.

“He is a loser on and off the field,” Graham told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo. “He has no idea what the Iranian regime has done to the region. He has no idea they have 600 American deaths as a result of IEDs made in Iran, used in Iraq. It’s un-American. He’s a racist.

“If you are looking for racism in America, Mr. Kaepernick, look in the mirror. Your country is not the problem; it’s the Iranians. And you’re so blinded by your hatred of Trump that you can’t see the difference between who we are and who the Ayatollah is. Pretty sad.”

Graham’s takedown was on the heels of Kaepernick’s latest anti-America protest, as he tweeted:

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism.”