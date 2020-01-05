Chris Haston/NBC

Hollywood is gathering on Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, with Ricky Gervais as emcee of the proceedings on Jan. 5.

Leading the way at the Golden Globes on the film side is Netflix’s Noah Baumbach drama Marriage Story, with six nominations.

Following close behind is Netflix’s Martin Scorsese mob epic The Irishman and Sony’s Quentin Tarantino drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with five noms apiece. Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ blockbuster Joker and Netflix’s The Two Popes claimed four nominations each.

In TV’s top Golden Globes categories, HBO’s Chernobyl, Netflix’s The Crown and Unbelievable have nabbed four nominations each.

Netflix leads all networks among total nominations with its film and TV series garnering 17 noms. HBO follows behind with 15 nominations, while Hulu and Amazon Prime have nabbed five noms each.

The complete list of Golden Globes nominations is below and will be updated live as winners are unveiled.

Photos: Red Carpet Arrivals I Who Will Win in TV I Who Will Win in Film