British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently cruised to victory in the Dec. 12 election and got his landmark Brexit legislation approved.

So his government has a lot of work to do, which requires hiring people.

Specifically, “data scientists, project managers, policy experts, assorted weirdos,” according to Johnson’s top adviser.

Also wanted are “misfits with odd skills.”

Dominic Cummings, chief special adviser to the prime minister, points out on his blog that the U.K. has “a new government with a significant majority and little need to worry about short-term unpopularity” combined with a need for “many large changes in policy and in the structure of decision-making.”

“We want to improve performance and make me much less important – and within a year largely redundant,” he said. “At the moment I have to make decisions well outside what Charlie Munger calls my ‘circle of competence’ and we do not have the sort of expertise supporting the PM and ministers that is needed.

“This must change fast so we can properly serve the public,” he wrote.

His version of “draining the swamp” includes hiring people “with different skills and backgrounds to work in Downing Street with the best officials.”

The news site Government Executive said: “When you think of the British government, you may picture bespoke suit-wearing, Oxford-educated bureaucrats or magistrates bedecked in powdered wigs. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s team has a very different vision.”

The report noted Politico Europe describes Cummings’ effort as trying “to shake up the way government works and ensure the United Kingdom thrives once the country leaves the [European Union] at the end of the month.”

Cummings noted there are “some profound problems at the core of how the British state makes decisions.”

He’s looking to solve that by hiring “an unusual set of people with different skills and backgrounds.”

“We need some true wild cards, artists, people who never went to university and fought their way out of an appalling hell hole, weirdos from William Gibson novels like that girl hired by Bigend as a brand ‘diviner’ who feels sick at the sight of Tommy Hilfiger or that Chinese-Cuban free runner from a crime family hired by the KGB,” he wrote.

“By definition I don’t really know what I’m looking for but I want people around No. 10 to be on the lookout for such people. We need to figure out how to use such people better without asking them to conform to the horrors of ‘Human Resources’ (which also obviously need a bonfire),” said Cummings.