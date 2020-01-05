Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared on “Fox News Sunday” to discuss Iran and Trump’s plan moving forward after a drone strike killed top Iran commander Soleimani.

Pompeo reassured Fox News host Chris Wallace that unlike the Obama admin, the Trump admin is committed to protecting American citizens.

Secretary Pompeo blasted the Obama administration for appeasing Iran and funding their militias which have in turn been used against the United States.

Chris Wallace asked Pompeo if impeachment is emboldening our enemies and making Trump appear weak on the world stage.

“Some analysts suggest that the impeachment of President Trump has emboldened enemies like Iran and North Korea to think they can confront him,” Wallace said. “Do you think that as misguided as it may be, that some of our enemies think that this president is more vulnerable because of the impeachment effort?”

Pompeo hit it out of the park with a very short and concise answer.

“You should ask Mr. Soliemani” Pompeo said with a straight face.

Chris Wallace was stunned and asked Pompeo the same question again.

WATCH:

