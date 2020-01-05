After the U.S. killed arch-terrorist Qasem Soleimani, ex-quarterback Colin Kaepernick took to Twitter to express his opinions:

There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

This is the kind of ignorant twaddle you expect from a radical teenager. Kaepernick has never grown up. What is significant, though, is that Kaepernick is one of the primary spokesmen for Nike, a $34 billion a year international marketing powerhouse.

Nike signed Kaepernick to a multimillion dollar deal after Kaepernick’s mediocre athletic career had ended, precisely because Nike wanted its brand to be associated with Kaepernick’s anti-American stance. Bleacher Report reminds us what the deal was all about:

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports later reported that Kaepernick and Nike agreed to a new contract despite the fact Kaepernick has been with the company since 2011. Robinson added that “interest from other shoe companies” played a part in the new agreement. Per Robinson, the contract is a “wide endorsement” where Kaepernick will have his own branded line including shoes, shirts, jerseys and more. According to Robinson, Kaepernick signed a “star” contract that puts him level with a “top-end NFL player” worth millions per year plus royalties.

So far, Nike’s co-branding agreement with Kaepernick has worked out well for the company. There is a market for anti-Americanism overseas and, to a surprising degree, here at home. But I, for one, would never consider buying a Nike product.