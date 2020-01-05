HUGE — BREAKING NEWS: Iranian Regime Offers $80 MILLION for President Trump’s Head! —VIDEO

On Friday morning the United States killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

The Iraqi Parliament will hold an emergency session on Sunday to discuss the US airstrike in Baghdad that killed Iranian terror leader Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Iran has promised revenge for the death of their terror leader.

Now this–

On Sunday the Iranian Regime just offered an $80 million bounty for anyone who brings in the head of President Donald Trump for killing Qassam Soleimani.

The announcement was made today at services for Soleimani!

Via Hanif Jazayeri.