Patricia Arquette says the United States is “on the brink of war,” calling on Golden Globes viewers to vote in the 2020 presidential election to give her children “a better world.”

“I’m so grateful to be here and celebrate this,” Arquette said as she accepted the award Sunday in the “Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television” category for the Hulu drama, “The Act.”

“But I know tonight,” Arquette continued, “we’re not going to look back on this night in the history books. We will see a country on the brink of war, the United States of America. A president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs, including cultural sites.”

In remarks to reporters hours earlier on Sunday, Trump doubled down on his threat to target Iran’s cultural heritage sites if Iranian-backed forces were to strike U.S. civilians or military targets in the Middle East in retaliation for the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Quds Force, in a U.S. airstrike.

“Young people risking their lives traveling across the world, people not knowing if bombs are going to drop on their kids’ heads, and the continent of Australia on fire,” Arquette, 51, told the audience in her acceptance speech.

“So while I love my kids so much, I beg of us all to give them a better world,” the actress continued. “For our kids and their kids, we have to vote in 2020, and we have to beg and plead for everyone we know to vote in 2020.”

It’s not the first time that Arquette has gotten political while taking the stage at an awards show. At last year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arquette thanked Robert MuellerRobert (Bob) Swan MuellerSchiff: Trump acquittal in Senate trial would not signal a ‘failure’ Jeffries blasts Trump for attack on Thunberg at impeachment hearing Live coverage: House Judiciary to vote on impeachment after surprise delay MORE, then-special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“Thank you Robert Mueller,” Arquette said, “and everyone working to make sure that we have sovereignty for the United States of America.”

Arquette has also been a frequent visitor to Capitol Hill, speaking out several times last year in favor of the Equal Rights Amendment, legislation which would amend the Constitution and guarantee equal rights for all Americans, regardless of gender.