In 2004, the U.S. Department of Defense released a report warning that by 2020, major European cities would be under water, Britain would be plunged into a “Siberian” climate and the world would be teetering on anarchy, with mega-droughts, famine and widespread rioting.

The secret Pentagon report, the Observer reported at the time, was, suppressed by American defense chiefs, noted John Nolte of Breitbart News.

The report said abrupt climate change could bring the world to the edge of anarchy as countries develop a nuclear threat to defend and secure dwindling food, water and energy supplies.

TRENDING: Senator prepares measure to dismiss impeachment outright

“Disruption and conflict will be endemic features of life,” concluded the Pentagon analysis. “Once again, warfare would define human life.”

Climate change “should be elevated beyond a scientific debate to a US national security concern,” said the authors, Peter Schwartz, CIA consultant and former head of planning at Royal Dutch/Shell Group, and Doug Randall of the California-based Global Business Network.

They said an imminent scenario of catastrophic climate change is “plausible and would challenge United States national security in ways that should be considered immediately.”

As early as 2005, the report warned, widespread flooding by a rise in sea levels could create major upheaval for millions.

An excerpt from the report:

The Weather Report: 2010-2020

Drought persists for the entire decade in critical agricultural regions and in the areas around major population centers in Europe and eastern North America.

Average annual temperatures drop by up to 5 degrees Fahrenheit over Asia and North America and up to 6 degrees Fahrenheit in Europe.

Temperatures increase by up to 4 degrees Fahrenheit in key areas throughout Australia, South America, and southern Africa.

Winter storms and winds intensify, amplifying the impact of the changes. Western Europe and the North Pacific face enhanced westerly winds.

Nolte noted that contrary to the predictions, global temperatures have remained remarkably stable over the past decade.