In November famed pathologist Dr. Michael Baden went on FOX and Friends where he claimed evidence points to homicide over suicide in Jeffrey Epstein’s prison death.

Dr. Baden also pointed to the three broken neck bones were “very unusual of suicide and more indicative of homicide strangulation.”

Dr. Baden is not the only top pathologist who said this. Dr. Cyril Wecht, a doctor and lawyer, told Kennedy on FOX Business Network in August a Montreal study found only 2 of 239 hanging death resulted in a broken Hyoid bone — or less than 1% of those killed.

Dr. Baden was hired by the pedophile’s family to observe the autopsy.

Dr. Baden also joined Judge Jeanine Pirro later that week where they discussed Jeffrey Epstein’s death.

During the discussion Judge Jeanine and Dr. Baden and showed convincing evidence that Epstein’s death was not a suicide.

Epstein’s bed was 5′ 6″. tall. Epstein was 4′ tall on his knees. The noose was found tied to the bed at 3’6′. According to Dr. Baden the height of the tie would not bring enough force to break ANY bones let alone three bones in his neck.

Judge Jeanine: Now I want to be real clear. I want the viewers to understand. I’ve tried these intentional strangulation cases too. The breaking of the hyoid bone, the fracture of the two Thyroid cartilage, that means serious force on the neck. That you don’t normally get in a hanging. Especially in a hanging. I want the next screen guys. Here’s a bunk bed. The height is 5’6″. On his knees Epstein is 4′ tall. You now have been able to identify that the tie is right there (around 3′ 6″). Dr. Baden: The ligature is tied up here (3’6″) but it’s down to the floor as far as the body goes. So there’s not enough force there to cause ANY fracture. Judge Jeanine: Any fracture at all, let alone these fractures? Dr. Baden: Right.

This weekend photos were released from Jeffrey Epstein’s prison cell and from his autopsy.

The bed post shows where Epstein hung himself. Judge Jeanine and Dr. Baden pointed to this in their discussion.

According to Pirro and Baden it is highly unlikely Epstein was able to hang himself from this height.

And the doctors who performed the autopsy want you to believe these neck cuts were caused by bed sheets!

It looks more like a wire cut.

