Two polls released on Sunday show that support for Democrat presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is on the rise among Democrats likely to participate in the February 3 Iowa caucuses and the February 11 New Hampshire primary.

The CBS News Battleground Tracker poll of registered Democrats in Iowa shows Sanders in a three way tie for the lead with Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg. All three have 23 percent support among likely caucus attendees. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is in fourth place with 16 percent support, while Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is in fifth place with 7 percent support.

Sanders has a significant lead among younger likely caucus attendees.

Among likely caucus attendees aged 18 to 44, Sanders is in first place with 38 percent support. Buttigieg and Warren are tied in a distant second with 18 percent support, while Joe Biden is in fourth place with 15 percent.

Among likely caucus attendees aged 45 and older, Biden is in the lead with 27 percent, followed closely by Pete Buttigieg with 25 percent. Warren has 18 percent, and Sanders has 15 percent.

Warren’s support is only at 11 percent among men who are likely to participate in the caucuses, while it is at 19 percent among women.

Notably, 41 percent of poll respondents say this will be the first time they participate in a caucus.

The poll of 953 registered Iowa Democrats was conducted between December 27 and January 3, and has a 3.8 percent margin of error.

The CBS News Battleground Tracker poll of registered Democrats in New Hampshire shows Sanders in the lead with 27 percent support from likely Democrat primary voters, followed by Joe Biden in second place with 25 percent. Warren is in third with 18 percent, followed by Buttigieg with 13 percent and Kobuchar with 7 percent.

Sanders enjoys the same popularity with younger voters in New Hampshire as he does with younger voters in Iowa.

Among likely caucus attendees aged 18 to 44, Sanders is in first place with 39 percent support. Warren trails with 21 percent support, followed by Biden with 14 percent and Buttigieg with 9 percent.

Among likely caucus attendees aged 45 and older, Biden is in the lead with 31 percent, followed by Sanders with 20 percent. Warren and Buttigieg trail with 15 percent each.

The gender disparity among Warren supporters is less pronounced in New Hampshire than it is in Iowa.

Among likely Democrat voters, 16 percent of men support Warren, while 19 percent of women support her.

The poll of 519 registered New Hampshire Democrats was conducted between December 27 and January 3, and has a 5.3 percent margin of error.