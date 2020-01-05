Secretary of State Mike PompeoMichael (Mike) Richard PompeoRockets fired near Green Zone after day of mourning for Soleimani DHS says no ‘credible’ threat to US, warns of groups’ capability White House sends Congress formal notification of Soleimani strike MORE on Sunday defended the continued U.S. presence in Iraq even as the Iraqi parliament convened a special session to discuss expelling American troops after the U.S. killing of Iranian military commander Qasim Soleimani in Baghdad.

“The prime minister is the acting prime minister … he’s under enormous threats from the very Iranian leadership that we are pushing back against,” Pompeo said on “Fox News Sunday,” adding “we’re confident the Iraqi people want the United States to continue to be there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi told the nation’s parliament on Sunday the Iraqi government must establish a timetable for the exit of all foreign troops “for the sake of our national sovereignty.”

Asked by Fox’s Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceMemorable Trump feuds with celebrities from 2019 Dingell: I would rather people ‘take a deep breath and think going forward’ than get an apology from Trump Fox’s Wallace presses Pence chief of staff on Ukraine 2016 conspiracy theories MORE how the U.S. would respond if the Iraqi government calls for the expulsion of U.S. troops, Pompeo said “we’ll have to take a look at what we do when the Iraqi leadership and government makes a decision.”

Wallace also pressed Pompeo on unspecified intelligence both he and President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden rips Trump tweets on Iran: ‘Incredibly dangerous and irresponsible’ Swalwell pens op-ed comparing Trump impeachment to XYZ Affair Rockets fired near Green Zone after day of mourning for Soleimani MORE have cited that allegedly showed an imminent attack that the killing of Soleimani was intended to prevent, noting that congressional leadership and sources within intelligence agencies have pushed back against the assertion.

“Don’t the American people have the right to some understanding of what it was, why it was so urgent to take out Soleimani now?” Wallace asked.

Pompeo claimed “any reasonable person” who saw the intelligence in question would agree with the decision, and added “we’ll do everything we can to share this information with the American people but I think the American people understand too there’s things you just can’t put out in public.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined FOX News Sunday to discuss breaking news regarding heightened US-Iran tensions in the wake of an attack that killed Soleimani. The Trump administration says he was planning imminent attacks. Secretary Pompeo reacts. #FNS #foxnews pic.twitter.com/zo7nkdtrZ1 — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) January 5, 2020

Iran has vowed retaliation for the killing of Soleimani, one of its top military leaders, while Trump threatened Saturday night to target 52 unspecified Iranian targets, some of cultural significance, if Iran strikes back.