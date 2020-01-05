President Donald Trump said Saturday that additional aggression from Iran, such as retaliation for the killing of Qassem Soleimani, will be met with decsive military action from the United States.

“Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD,” the president said.

Trump’s warning came on the same day that a top Iranian leader threatened “harsh revenge” for Soleimani’s death, calling the airstrike that killed Soleimani “an act of war on the part of the United States against the Iranian people.”

“We cannot just close our eyes to what happened last night,” Ravanchi said. “Definitely there will be revenge. There will be harsh revenge. Iran will act based on its own choosing. The time and place will be decided by Iran,” Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, told CNN.

Meanwhile, Gen. Gholamali Abuhamzeh, a senior Revolutionary Guards leader, has identified nearly three dozen “vital American targets” that Iran could strike.