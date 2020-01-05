On Saturday hundreds of leftists and pro-Khamenei protesters held a march and rally outside the Trump White House.
The demonstration was organized following the drone strike that killed al-Quds leader Qassim Soleimani in Baghdad.
Over 70 protests were organized across the country this weekend following Soleimani’s death.
The protesters were carrying pre-printed “No War or Sanctions on Iran” and “US Troops out of Iraq” signs.
The signs were paid for by ANSWER Coalition.
ANSWER Coalition started as an anti-war front group for the Marxist-Leninist Workers World Party.
They organized the White House protest.
And who exactly is organizing this pro-Iran “protest”?
They have signs that say no war, no SANCTIONS on Iran?
Since when have legitimate protesters tried to dissuade US sanctions on a hostile enemy nation?pic.twitter.com/uUMSzzgO5H
— Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) January 4, 2020
