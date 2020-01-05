Rep. John Ratcliffe, a former US Attorney from Texas, joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures earlier today to discuss the Pelosi slapdash impeachment scandal.

Ratcliffe also broke more news on the Obama spying scandal.

Rep. John Ratcliffe: Now we come up with evidence that’s recently been reported that one of the folks that John Durham talked to was an embassy official who reached out to George Papadopoulos three months before Crossfire Hurricane was ever opened. That’s a sign that John Durham is looking at the fact that this may include Obama administration officials beyond law enforcement, perhaps to include our intelligence community.

Prosecutors working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller interviewed Terrence Dudley at the U.S. embassy in London last year about his contacts during the 2016 presidential campaign with George Papadopoulos months before Crossfire Hurricane.

Ratcliffe went on to say that Brennan and Comey gave conflicting testimony under oath blaming eachother for pushing the bogus Steele Dossier to spy on Trump before the election and as a sitting president!

Via Sunday Morning Futures.

