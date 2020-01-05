On Friday Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani delivered the sermon in Tehran following the death of al-Quds leader Qassim Soleimani.
Ayatollah Kashani warned American voters to reject Trump in 2020.
Vote Democrat or else!!
Kashani: Americans should know that if this unworthy ignoramus wins the elections they will be partners to the spilling of all that blood. The voters are partners to all the crimes. They will be held accountable before God and history. If they vote for him and, God forbid, he wins again, they will be held accountable before God.
Audience: Death to America! Death to America!
#ICYMI: Tehran Friday Sermon by Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani: If the Americans Re-Elect Trump in 2020, They Will Be Partners to His Crimes and Bloodshed pic.twitter.com/dMyARfvrAP
— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) January 5, 2020
The post REVEALING: Iranian Ayatollah at Friday Prayers Warns Americans to Reject Donald Trump in 2020 – Iran Wants More Obama Cash! (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.