British comedian Ricky Gervais tore into Hollywood’s hypocrisy as the host of the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

Gervais told millions of viewers watching around the world that the room filled with A-list actors and corporate moguls, such as Tom Hanks, Al Pacino, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Apple CEO Tim Cook, were in no position to lecture the country on politics, or anything else for that matter.

“So, if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award. Thank your agent and your god, and f*** off!”

So-called “woke” corporations were not spared of the star’s ridicule either as Gervais took aim at the business practice of several entertainment giants.

“…You say you’re woke but the companies you work for…Apple, Amazon, Disney…if ISIS started a streaming service you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?”

The star of the UK version of the series, “The Office,” even dropped an “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” joke.

“Spoiler alert, season two [of “After Life”] is on the way. So, in the end, he obviously didn’t kill himself. Just like Jeffrey Epstein. Shut up, I know he’s your friend but I don’t care.”

