During his monologue, the ‘Office’ creator also took shots at Felicity Huffman and Jeffrey Epstein.

Ricky Gervais, once again, did not shy away from hot-button topics in his Golden Globes monologue, even as he told the stars attending not to elongate their acceptance speeches by referring to contentious current events.

At the top of the annual ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday night, host Ricky Gervais ended his monologue by telling the stars at the ceremony: “So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a political platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and f— off. OK?”

Gervais’ swear word during this portion was beeped out on NBC. He was also beeped out during his use of profanity in two separate jokes: one where he called Cats‘ James Corden a “fat p—-” and another where he discussed the same film’s Judi Dench “licking her a–.”

Gervais, however, peppered the monologue with references to #MeToo and contemporary issues. He started off by noting that it was his fifth time hosting, and therefore he didn’t care what flack he would take. Then he punched in with a nod to the 2019 college admissions scandal: “I came here in a limo tonight and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman,” he said, referring to Huffman’s prison sentence.

He noted that top film executives in were present at the ceremony that came from different companies “but they all have one thing in common: They’re all terrified of Ronan Farrow. he’s coming for you, he’s coming for you.”

At another point, Gervais noted that the Golden Globes was an old-fashioned awards ceremony, and argued the ceremony should just thank Netflix and get on with it. He noted he has a show on Netflix, Afterlife, about a man considering committing suicide after his wife dies: “Spoiler alert, there’s a season two, so in the end, he didn’t kill himself. Just like Jeffrey Epstein. Sorry, I know he’s your friend,” Gervais joked.

Epstein came up again when Gervais took aim at Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: “Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end, his date was nearly too old for him. Even Prince Andrew was like, ‘C’mon, mate…’ ” (Gervais was referring to allegations that Epstein’s former friend Prince Andrew sexually assaulted a girl trafficked by Epstein.)

While discussing the addition of Apple TV+ to the room, Gervais noted the irony of a #MeToo-themed show like The Morning Show being “made by a company who runs sweatshops in China. You say you’re ‘woke’…”

Gervais has developed a reputation for unpredictability while prodding Hollywood’s elite on the Beverly Hilton stage. The comedian and British Office creator infamously made a dig about a car accident involving Caitlyn Jenner at the 2016 ceremony and Angelina Jolie’s humanitarian work and international adoptions in 2010. But in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter prior to this year’s ceremony, Gervais insisted that he wants to make his jokes “bulletproof” this time around.

“Kevin Hart [lost] his job [as Oscars host] for 10-year-old tweets that he said he was sorry about and deleted at the time,” Gervais said. “So there’s more pressure on making [the jokes bulletproof]. It’s the world [watching]. This isn’t me in a comedy club.”

The 77th annual Golden Globes aired live coast-to-coast on NBC from 8 to 11 p.m. ET.

